Former Burgtheater boss: “I am not angry with Vienna”

No scandal, no biography

Not least because he also addresses the scandal that ultimately cost him his prestigious post. "Of course people said: 'Excuse me, but you can't write a biographical book without the important impact of your life, this scandal, playing a role in it'. And so the third part was added, the scandal part, the Burgtheater, the Burgtheater story. However, it has to be said, I didn't turn it into a dedicated crime novel, but instead handed it over to an investigative journalist, Rainer Fleckl, who then wrote down the 'hard facts' in the appendix."