Police officers took one of the rare Haaland photos

Haaland set foot on Austrian soil at 1.12 p.m. on Saturday, where he played for Salzburg in 2018/19 before the superstar moved to Dortmund for 20 million and Manchester City for 60 million in 2022. Where the goal monster finally became a global star with victories in the Champions League and Premier League, and now has a record market value of €200 million. No wonder that police officers rushed towards him on the tarmac and seized their chance! They got hold of one of the very few photos with Haaland.