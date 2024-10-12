Spectacular operation
Sunken sailing boat recovered from Grundlsee lake
A different kind of operation for the fire departments in the Styrian Salzkammergut region: after two months, they joined forces to recover a sunken sailing boat from a depth of almost 60 meters.
A sailing boat sank on Lake Grundlsee during the major storm that hit Styria two months ago. Nine firefighters, ten other helpers and three fire boats were involved in the rescue. Divers were able to attach the boat to a lifting device at a depth of 58 meters. The difficulty then lay in pulling the one and a half ton boat out of the mud at the bottom of the "Styrian Sea".
But with combined forces, they finally succeeded. Once on the surface, the boat was pumped out of the water using submersible pumps and was even able to swim home to the Grundlsee Yacht Club. "This joint operation by the Gössl, Rottenmann and Altaussee fire departments, in conjunction with diving professionals, once again demonstrated the professionalism, perfection, camaraderie and commitment, combined with common sense and craftsmanship, with which the volunteers support the population," said the boat owner, expressing his thanks.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
