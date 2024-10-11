Vorteilswelt
Discord in the SPÖ

Doskozil with side blows and mega-promises

Nachrichten
11.10.2024 21:37

At the state party conference on Friday, Burgenland's governor Hans Peter Doskozil (SPÖ) swore his party in for the state elections on 19 January. He attracted attention with huge promises - and could not refrain from taking jibes at other parts of the party.

The provincial party conference impressively demonstrated who leads the Social Democrats in Burgenland. Doskozil was re-elected by the delegates with 99.63% of the vote as provincial party chairman and will contest the Burgenland elections in early 2025 as the SPÖ's top candidate.

Doskozil expressed his gratitude for the result after the election. The vote shows that the regional organization in Burgenland is united and focused on its goals: "We know exactly who we are doing politics for - not for our well-being, but for the well-being of the population." Although it is said that you should stop when it is at its best, the regional party leader emphasized: "I will not stop." 

In his speech, Doskozil highlighted the measures implemented over the past five years and outlined his ideas for the future. For example, he announced the establishment of a Burgenland-wide energy community to reduce dependence on the energy market.

Doskozil was not sparing with criticism and ...
Doskozil was not sparing with criticism and ...
(Bild: APA/GEORG HOCHMUTH)
... was grateful.
... was grateful.
(Bild: APA/GEORG HOCHMUTH)

Energy prices should be valid for decades
All Burgenland Energie plants are to be integrated into the state-wide energy community. This should enable residents to be guaranteed a fixed price for 20 years, without index adjustment. There is also to be a uniform price for electromobility at Burgenland Energie filling stations, namely EUR 3.50 per 100 kilometers.

Frontal attack on the Vienna SPÖ
He also wants to introduce an upper limit for basic welfare benefits and only pay them if the recipients are willing to do charitable work in the state or municipalities and integrate. "Austria is a helpful country, but helpfulness should not be confused with stupidity."

Zitat Icon

That is not worthy of social democracy.

(Bild: Reinhard Holl)

Doskozil über Wiener SPÖ

Bild: Reinhard Holl

He also criticized plans by the Vienna SPÖ to treat 20 percent fewer patients from Burgenland in religious hospitals in future. Doskozil felt reminded of the pandemic: "This is dividing society. We don't need that and it hurts my heart. It's not worthy of social democracy." Should Vienna actually turn away guest patients from Burgenland in hospitals, he would consider terminating the basic care agreement in return.

The federal government was also criticized
As the governor himself said, he deliberately left out the federal SPÖ from his speech. However, he did provide a brief analysis of the disappointing results in the National Council elections: "It was not the Freedom Party that won the last elections. We lost them because we no longer have any answers in key areas of life."

Doskozil cited the minimum wage in Burgenland, which now stands at EUR 2,270 net, as an example. This must also be demanded and implemented at federal level. In his view, this is also a reason why the SPÖ is "no longer being elected": "Because we are not providing people with an appropriate income."

In general, Doskozil saw the "Burgenland way" as having been successfully pursued over the past five years. "And whether it is the right path will ultimately be decided by the voters," he emphasized.

Kern backed Doskozil at the party conference.
Kern backed Doskozil at the party conference.
(Bild: APA/GEORG HOCHMUTH)

Former Chancellor Kern supports Doskozil
Doskozil also received support from former Federal Chancellor Christian Kern. In his speech, he referred to the recent National Council elections, among other things. The result had shown that the Freedom Party had arrived in the middle of society. The SPÖ's response to this could not be further polarization.

The Burgenland path was a successful one that showed that absolute majorities could be won in a regional structure. At the same time, Vienna is the most liveable city "not by chance". Therefore, there should not be an "either or", but rather a "both and": "If we cannot achieve this, we will never be able to lay claim to power again," Kern emphasized. And when it comes to whether the SPÖ can achieve an absolute majority in Burgenland again, the former chancellor says: "I believe it will expand its absolute majority."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

