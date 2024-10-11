More than 95 people
Pollak: “FPÖ leadership is anchored in the far right”
"Today, the FPÖ is deeply rooted in right-wing extremism. 95 people, including almost the entire party leadership, are involved in right-wing extremist connections," said Alexander Pollak, spokesperson for SOS Mitmensch, in an interview with krone.tv. Despite these connections, the FPÖ "still operates within the legal framework," Pollak continued.
Pollak also points out the involvement of the Freedom Youth: "For the first time this year, the Office for the Protection of the Constitution has included the Freedom Youth in the report because there are more and more overlaps with the Identitarians." This close cooperation is classified as particularly dangerous by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution: "Not a sheet of paper fits between the Freedom Youth and the FPÖ," Pollak adds. This mutual support is a serious threat to democracy. However, it supports groups "that are already operating outside the legal framework and have been convicted of acts of violence and incitement to hatred."
Crises as a breeding ground for extremism
Right-wing extremist activities are also on the rise in Austria. "The crisis years that we have now experienced as a result of the pandemic, the war in Ukraine and inflation play a role," says Pollak. These crises are fueling a general malaise among the population and creating a climate in which people are looking for simple solutions to complex problems. "Extremist groups are trying to exploit this, make promises of salvation and also try to act as fire accelerators and further increase uncertainty, and in some cases they certainly feel encouraged by the FPÖ's support," Pollak adds.
