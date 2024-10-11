Pollak: “FPÖ leadership is anchored in the far right”

Pollak also points out the involvement of the Freedom Youth: "For the first time this year, the Office for the Protection of the Constitution has included the Freedom Youth in the report because there are more and more overlaps with the Identitarians." This close cooperation is classified as particularly dangerous by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution: "Not a sheet of paper fits between the Freedom Youth and the FPÖ," Pollak adds. This mutual support is a serious threat to democracy. However, it supports groups "that are already operating outside the legal framework and have been convicted of acts of violence and incitement to hatred."