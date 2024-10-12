These new cookbooks will whet our appetite!

Mimi, what's for today? - Amalthea

What was once a family routine is now a living passion: after training as a chef and gaining experience in gastronomy in Munich and on Lake Attersee, Mimi embarked on a new adventure with her blog - and with great success. Her easy-to-make recipes are peppered with sophisticated tips from the world of professional gastronomy and promise plenty of inspiring taste and cooking experiences as well as visual enjoyment. If there are any leftovers, Mimi conjures up a new dish from the leftovers in no time at all, so that every ingredient is guaranteed to be used up. Click HERE for the book!