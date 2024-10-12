With competition
These new cookbooks will whet our appetite!
But if you don't want to order from the delivery service all the time, but fancy a change and want to take a break from burgers, pizza and the like, you'll find lots of ideas and plenty of inspiration in these cookbooks. You're guaranteed to find your new favorite recipe in our colorful mix! Tip: Fill in the form below and win a surprise cookbook!
Simply Jamie - Dorling Kindersley Publishers
Simply Jamie is there to awaken the desire to cook. The book is full of delicious, uncomplicated ideas that you'll love - no matter what you're in the mood for. These tried and tested recipes will fit perfectly into your weekly routine. Discover quick 20-minute meals, express dishes from the pantry when you don't have time to go shopping, but also real weekend triumphs, which in turn give you easy ideas for using up leftovers on the following days. Click HERE for the book!
Simplissime - The simplest cookbook in the world - EMF
Really good vegetarian dishes with just three to a maximum of six ingredients. As is familiar from the series by bestselling author Jean-Francois Mallet, the layout and imagery are greatly simplified and reduced to the essentials, the cooking instructions are kept simple and only contain a handful of sentences. Whether it's chickpea and orange salad, pumpkin and sesame quiche, sweet potato and chestnut gratin or goat's cheese and spinach pie: With 130 recipes for every season, there is something for every vegetable fan, and vegans will also get their money's worth. Click HERE for the book!
La Cucina Romana - ars vivendi
Sora Lella (Roman dialect for Signora Lella) was Elena Fabrizi's nickname, known throughout Italy. Thanks to her comedic film roles, she was known to every child in Italy in the 1960s. However, her true passion has always been cooking. In this cookbook, Fabrizi takes readers back to a Rome that no longer exists - complete with culinary revelations. Click HERE for the book!
Easy Wins - mosaic
In "Easy Wins", celebrated chef Anna Jones reveals her twelve absolute favorite ingredients that make every dish better and bring a sophisticated twist to vegetable cuisine. For her culinary heroes - from lemons and olive oil to miso, mustard, tahini and tomatoes - she has created125 brand new recipes, each of them easy to cook and full of flavor. Click HERE for the book!
Mimi, what's for today? - Amalthea
What was once a family routine is now a living passion: after training as a chef and gaining experience in gastronomy in Munich and on Lake Attersee, Mimi embarked on a new adventure with her blog - and with great success. Her easy-to-make recipes are peppered with sophisticated tips from the world of professional gastronomy and promise plenty of inspiring taste and cooking experiences as well as visual enjoyment. If there are any leftovers, Mimi conjures up a new dish from the leftovers in no time at all, so that every ingredient is guaranteed to be used up. Click HERE for the book!
Austria express: Quick classics & favorite recipes - Brandstätter
Familiar flavors that bring the feeling of home to your plate. How nice it would be to eat like this more often! Quickly cooked according to reliable recipes and with ingredients you have selected yourself. This is exactly what successful author Katharina Seiser gives us: a standard work of quick Austrian everyday cooking that carefully modernizes the essence of local recipes. Traditional cuisine such as crumbled cauliflower, paprika chicken with dumplings or snow omelette - there is something for everyone.
Click HERE for the book!
Body Kitchen - riva
Not only during sport, but also in everyday life between TV shoots, studying and working at the same time. If you put yourself and your body under a lot of strain every day, you need a diet and eating habits that provide your body and mind with energy. Body Kitchen stands for such a diet. With 150 recipes and even more tips and tricks for the fitness kitchen, Body Kitchen - The Fitness Cookbook is more than just a cookbook, it is also a nutrition guide and source of inspiration for the modern and functional kitchen. Click HERE for the book!
The Airfryer cookbook - riva
This book contains 70 delicious, low-fat, quick and varied recipes - not just snacks, but also main courses and desserts. Aromatic cauliflower popcorn, crispy chicken wings, crunchy falafel, wraps with deep-fried vegetables, sweet potato fries or apple crumble - all this is no problem for the Airfryer. This is how low-fat cooking works today - without long preheating times and without unpleasant smells in the kitchen. Click HERE for the book!
You can win a cookbook here! Simply fill in the form and take part!
Masterplan Health - DVA
SPIEGEL bestselling author Jörg Blech dispels medical myths and shows us the true needs of our bodies. Most age-related illnesses are not predetermined because the heart, brain, joints, muscles and other structures can renew themselves throughout life. Eight simple rules show: If you know your body, you can do more to keep it healthy than even the best doctors. Click HERE for the book!
You can find more product recommendations in our comparison portal and current offers and discounts in our voucher portal. This article was written with editorial independence. However, as an Amazon partner, we earn from qualified sales. Prices may vary from day to day.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.