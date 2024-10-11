Secure your fight subscription!
Stream tomorrow: Spartans fight in hay!
Raw, archaic, spectacular: at Sparta Royale 3 on Saturday, the fighters will once again fight in a ring made of hay at the Multiversum Schwechat!
"This is Spartaaa!" No, this Saturday the famous (film) cry will not be heard through the mighty ancient city-state - but right through the Schwechat multiverse! With the third edition of Sparta Royale, another unique fight spectacle awaits in a ring made of hay.
It rustles in the straw
What may seem "spartan" is nevertheless martial arts at its finest. MMA gloves are used to fight over several rounds according to boxing rules. The camera is in full focus as athletes from different disciplines (MMA, kickboxing, boxing, etc.) compete against each other, delivering crashing punches. There's a rustle in the straw!
"We want to offer sport and entertainment at the highest level," says Magomed "Mago" Ozniev, explaining the idea behind the concept, which is unique in Austria and has already caused a sensation twice on a comparatively small scale. His organization Sparta CF can also do big things: at the MMA event in the Wiener Stadthalle a year ago, 8,000 visitors came to the arena to witness great cage fights on site.
Respect is a must - but a show is a must!
Sparta events are tough, sometimes bloody. "But always based on respect and fairness," says "Mago", setting the tone for the Spartans. Although they regularly get into verbal spats beforehand, sometimes insulting each other wildly. "Show and entertainment are part of the business," says the boss.
It's the first of five Sparta events in a row, all of which will be available over the next few months!
Stomach growls after victories
Matchmaker Renato Eni Kepi and Co. have once again put together an illustrious fight card with exciting pairings for the current "royal" edition. Many of the names have long been familiar to scene insiders. Suat "The Lion" Sahin, for example, who will take on Lukas Kra, describes himself as an "original Spartan". The 26-year-old works hard seven days a week, training his knockout punches and getting his strength from schnitzel or kebab in between. "Whatever comes to hand, I don't pay too much attention to my diet," grins the "Lion", whose stomach is already growling for victories.
And while well-known fighters such as Vladimir Tok, Smak Agron, Patrick Rainer, Tamirlan Dadaev and many others will be fighting, Muslim Champ will also be taking part for the first time. The EMC champion from Germany has already fought in the well-known KSW organization. Now he will face Andrea Carrano (Italy), who has won nine of his eleven fights.
