Stream tomorrow: Spartans fight in hay!

Stomach growls after victories

Matchmaker Renato Eni Kepi and Co. have once again put together an illustrious fight card with exciting pairings for the current "royal" edition. Many of the names have long been familiar to scene insiders. Suat "The Lion" Sahin, for example, who will take on Lukas Kra, describes himself as an "original Spartan". The 26-year-old works hard seven days a week, training his knockout punches and getting his strength from schnitzel or kebab in between. "Whatever comes to hand, I don't pay too much attention to my diet," grins the "Lion", whose stomach is already growling for victories.