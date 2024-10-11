“Politics is like walking a tightrope on a cliff face”

The sporty politician is usually out and about on lonely paths through Austria's beautiful mountains. As a warm-up, she takes on rock formations such as the graceful Grimming (2351 m) in the Dachstein mountains. "I get up at three in the morning, set off and walk through the forest to the summit at five," says Puchwein: "I'm looking for a challenge and appreciate the discipline it requires." The path through the dark forest is impossible to find without a headlamp. "Sometimes only the eyes of wild animals shine towards me."