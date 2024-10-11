Jasmin Puchwein (SPÖ):
“Politics is like walking a tightrope on a cliff face”
In her free time, the SPÖ regional manager ventures to heights that are dizzying for others. Her breathtaking tours through the fascinating mountain world are not for the faint-hearted.
Jasmin Puchwein is aiming high. Together with Kevin Friedl, she heads up the SPÖ regional management. In politics, the 33-year-old tries to move mountains, in her private life she climbs them. No summit is too strenuous for her. Born in Styria, she discovered her enthusiasm for this during her training with the Austrian army and the high mountain hunters. "I'm still close friends with two of my comrades from Jäger Battalion 18. We often went alpine climbing and mountaineering," says Puchwein.
The sporty politician is usually out and about on lonely paths through Austria's beautiful mountains. As a warm-up, she takes on rock formations such as the graceful Grimming (2351 m) in the Dachstein mountains. "I get up at three in the morning, set off and walk through the forest to the summit at five," says Puchwein: "I'm looking for a challenge and appreciate the discipline it requires." The path through the dark forest is impossible to find without a headlamp. "Sometimes only the eyes of wild animals shine towards me."
Mighty stag suddenly stood in front of her
The early start is no trouble for the nature lover. "I want to have reached a certain altitude by the time the sun rises so that I can enjoy the view to the full," she explains. She only gets a little queasy when she thinks back to a military orientation march in the Veitscherwald forest. "I lost my officer companion during the exercise.
We were both without light and the moon showed us the route. Then I suddenly found myself alone. As if out of nowhere, a mighty stag emerged from the darkness and ran past me two meters away, panting loudly," recalls Puchwein. Memorable experiences like this help us to treat the forest and its animal inhabitants with respect.
The last ascent of the Großglockner went wrong. Due to the unexpected onset of winter on the summit (3798 m) a month ago, the tour has been postponed until spring 2025.
Discipline on the mountain makes you stress-resistant at work
The high politics can also be dizzying. Puchwein can certainly gain a lot from mountain sports for his business life. "On tours, I have to be highly concentrated with every step, every grip. There's no time for nervousness. It's similar in politics, comparable to walking a tightrope on a steep face," the 33-year-old reveals with a wink.
Discipline and perseverance make her resistant to stress. Her career path led the dental assistant to Hans Peter Doskozil at the Ministry of Defense in March 2017. Exactly two years later, she came to Burgenland for his inauguration as governor - and stayed. Today, Puchwein is directing the SPÖ state party conference with Friedl. The strategy for the state elections in January 2025 is being fine-tuned.
