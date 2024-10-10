Feller: “Skiing has rarely been so much fun”

Feller feels no pressure

Manuel Feller reported a flawless preparation. According to the best slalom racer of the previous winter, he does not feel any pressure to confirm his fabulous season. "I've achieved more than I ever dared to dream of as a child. I gratefully accept everything that comes my way." However, the Tyrolean did not want to talk about satisfaction. "I want to do it again, I want to experience it more often. Above all, skiing has rarely been so much fun for me before."