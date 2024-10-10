ÖSV ace is motivated
Feller: “Skiing has rarely been so much fun”
When Atomic invites its ski stars to a media day, the start of the World Cup is not far away. On Thursday, 16 days before the traditional starting signal in Sölden, the celebrity delegation around Mikaela Shiffrin, returnee Lucas Braathen, Manuel Feller and Sofia Goggia rang in the countdown. However, some athletes of distinction will miss the first races or even more. Feller is already motivated in any case.
Marco Schwarz still has to wait for an operation on his spinal disc. Goggia will have a month's overseas camp following an operation in September to remove fixations from her right shin. Niels Hintermann was also absent from the Salzburg ski manufacturer's opening event following his recent cancer diagnosis.
This summer, Shiffrin was called upon less as a training partner than as a good soul for her injured partner. However, she recently spent almost three months at training camps in the USA and South America. The anticipation of a reunion in Innsbruck was correspondingly great. "It's going to be a fun evening," joked the 29-year-old.
Schwarz is working on her comeback
Schwarz is aiming for a return this year. "I'm really hoping for 2024, but I don't want to put any pressure on myself. First I have to get back on snow." Without the only overall World Cup contender in the ÖSV team, his colleagues recently spent three days getting in the mood in good conditions in Sölden.
Feller feels no pressure
Manuel Feller reported a flawless preparation. According to the best slalom racer of the previous winter, he does not feel any pressure to confirm his fabulous season. "I've achieved more than I ever dared to dream of as a child. I gratefully accept everything that comes my way." However, the Tyrolean did not want to talk about satisfaction. "I want to do it again, I want to experience it more often. Above all, skiing has rarely been so much fun for me before."
Braathen spoke of "unfinished business". The 24-year-old, who caused a sensation in the Ötztal a year ago with his withdrawal, is back under the Brazilian flag. He wants to inspire the South Americans with his love for skiing. "I think that's more important than bringing skiing itself to Brazil." New to the Atomic "stable" is Adrian Pertl. After a season without a top ten result, the Carinthian slalom specialist is making a fresh start under a new brand.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
