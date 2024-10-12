Marillion legend Fish on a big farewell tour

It was not least the pandemic and the political situation on the island that prompted Fish to settle down in the countryside and stop touring. "In Scotland, 70 percent of voters voted to stay in the EU, but we're part of the UK and we've been overrun. OK, now the Labours are in power, but what will that change? My farewell tour is being made harder than anything before by the stupid Brexit. We've been governed and controlled by idiots for years. Instead of coming clean with people and making it clear that real change comes at a cost, they just keep faffing about. We are in a small community on the island, with less than 150 people living here. You can talk to each other and change things as a community. We Scots have it in our genes to go through the world with our heads bowed. We have a negative attitude. That's why the national soccer team is always more willing to lose than to win. But I don't want to live like that."