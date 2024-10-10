FPÖ-Gruber: No extradition to the public prosecutor

On the one hand, the question was whether Gruber had committed "this act" in the course of exercising his political office. FPÖ parliamentary group leader Herwig Mahr says: "The committee has to clarify whether or not there is a political connection to the activity in question. This is clearly the case. It is not the task of the committee to make a moral or criminal assessment of the political expression of opinion. The Constitution therefore gives us a clear mandate to ensure the protection of Members of Parliament in their political activities. If we give in to political pressure or outrage here, we undermine the principle on which our democratic system is based."