Showdown! PGA stars meet LIV top players

The golf world is getting its "showdown" between the stars of the rival PGA and LIV series. In the exhibition match on December 17 in Las Vegas, the world number one Scottie Scheffler from the USA and the number three ranked Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy will compete for the PGA Tour against the two Americans Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka. All four are multiple Major winners.