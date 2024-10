Excavator plunged into excavation pit: driver (58) dead

Man died in hospital

According to the police, a 58-year-old man fell into a three-meter-deep gravel pit with a mini-excavator at around 08:15 and became trapped under the machine. After first aid by police officers, the man from Graz was resuscitated by a team of emergency doctors, but succumbed to his serious injuries after being taken to Graz Regional Hospital. The labor inspectorate ruled out the possibility of third-party negligence.