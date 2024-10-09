A fuss in New York
Fired NFL coach taken away by security
The dismissal of Robert Saleh probably came as a surprise to the head coach of the New York Jets himself. As "Pro Football Talk" writes, the US American was preparing for a normal training day before he was taken off the premises by security staff.
According to the report, Saleh wanted to say goodbye to his team. A wish that was not granted ...
It is not publicly known why the coach was accompanied by security staff, but the Jets did not appear to have any dispute with the 45-year-old on X.
"Not an easy decision"
"This morning I informed Robert Saleh that he will no longer be the head coach of the Jets. I thanked him for his hard work over the last three and a half years and wished him and his family all the best for the future. This was not an easy decision, but we are not where we should be given our expectations and I believe now is the best time for us to move in a different direction," reads a statement from franchise owner Woody Johnson.
The New York Jets have started the NFL season with two wins and three losses. On Tuesday night, the squad led by star quarterback Aaron Rodgers will face their direct AFC East rivals Buffalo Bills.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.