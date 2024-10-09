Fired NFL coach taken away by security

"Not an easy decision"

"This morning I informed Robert Saleh that he will no longer be the head coach of the Jets. I thanked him for his hard work over the last three and a half years and wished him and his family all the best for the future. This was not an easy decision, but we are not where we should be given our expectations and I believe now is the best time for us to move in a different direction," reads a statement from franchise owner Woody Johnson.