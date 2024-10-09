Vorteilswelt
A fuss in New York

Fired NFL coach taken away by security

Nachrichten
09.10.2024 20:00

The dismissal of Robert Saleh probably came as a surprise to the head coach of the New York Jets himself. As "Pro Football Talk" writes, the US American was preparing for a normal training day before he was taken off the premises by security staff.

According to the report, Saleh wanted to say goodbye to his team. A wish that was not granted ...

It is not publicly known why the coach was accompanied by security staff, but the Jets did not appear to have any dispute with the 45-year-old on X.

"Not an easy decision"
"This morning I informed Robert Saleh that he will no longer be the head coach of the Jets. I thanked him for his hard work over the last three and a half years and wished him and his family all the best for the future. This was not an easy decision, but we are not where we should be given our expectations and I believe now is the best time for us to move in a different direction," reads a statement from franchise owner Woody Johnson.

Aaron Rodgers is getting a new head coach. (Bild: AFP/APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Sarah Stier)
Aaron Rodgers is getting a new head coach.
(Bild: AFP/APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Sarah Stier)

The New York Jets have started the NFL season with two wins and three losses. On Tuesday night, the squad led by star quarterback Aaron Rodgers will face their direct AFC East rivals Buffalo Bills.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

