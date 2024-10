Why there is no money after a cow attack on the mountain

An excursion for a couple from the Feldkirchen area to their beloved Turrach was to end tragically. The two hikers came across a small herd of cows on their hike - seven cows and three calves, which were initially grazing quietly by the side of the path. But suddenly the animals apparently felt threatened by the humans and attacked. The man was slightly injured, but his companion was seriously injured. Who is now liable for her health problems?