“We Greens will not be intimidated”

"Krone": You believe that the upcoming state election will be a landmark vote. That also applies to the Greens themselves - what level is the tension barometer at?

Daniel Zadra: The ÖVP will be the party with the most votes in Vorarlberg, that's for sure. The more relevant question is therefore: do the people of Vorarlberg want the blue party in government or the Greens? We Greens are fighting for a good future for everyone who lives here. With a policy that not only articulates problems, but also offers solutions. I sense less tension than a sense of responsibility.