Winter operations at Rudolfshütte are secured

Joint solution as a goal

The relief is great. Both the municipality of Uttendorf and the Uttendorf Tourist Association are paying 100,000 euros to save the winter. Between 100,000 and 150,000 euros in investment funding has been promised by Provincial Councillor Stefan Schnöll's Department of Economic Affairs. Hotelier Wilfried Holleis is covering the remaining outflows of around 200,000 euros himself. "I'm doing this out of a long-standing commitment to the region and I'm not putting everything down from one day to the next," says Holleis. A successor could then be found together.