Bezos’ secret: how to start the day smartly

If you want to be successful, you just have to start the day the right way - at least that's what many CEOs who have reached the very top say. Take Tim Cook, for example: the Apple boss prides himself on starting the day extremely early and productively. "I wake up at 3.45 a.m., deal with emails at 4.30 a.m. and am at the gym by five in the morning. And the next day I start all over again. But I love it, it's my life," Cook said last year on the sidelines of a rugby match on US television.