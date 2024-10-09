Pigs made short work of the winning pumpkin

"I didn't take part in the national championship this year, but weighed in at another competition. Mine is slightly heavier than the Upper Austrian winner of the state championship," says Markus Vorauer, who has been making headlines with his giant pumpkins for years. This year, his "Plutzer" weighed in at a proud 491.5 kilograms. After weighing it, the man from Innviertel was looking for a sensible use for the mega pumpkin. You could eat it yourself, but it tastes rather bland at this size. "I thought I'd take it to a zoo," says the 32-year-old. There were refusals at Schmiding Zoo and Walding Zoo, but a spontaneous acceptance at Altenfelden Zoo. "He came by, unloaded it and was gone again," smiles zoo manager Barbar Laher, who was delighted with the huge food donation.