“Dancing Stars”: the first candidates have been announced

The austerity measures have also left their mark on Austria's most famous dance floor. While ORF used to pay fees of up to 90,000 euros for the dance performances of more or - sometimes - less famous personalities (presenter Barbara Karlich is said to have been one of the highest earners), they are now far lower. In the upcoming 16th season of "Dancing Stars", which will be broadcast from March, former "Soko Kitzbühel" detective Julia Cencig, for example, is said to have already won at least the financial waltz with a rumored salary of 30,000 euros.