On an austerity course
“Dancing Stars”: the first candidates have been announced
From the "Soko" detective to the influencer - from March 2025, the celebrities will once again be whirled around the ORF ballroom by the professionals. Despite cost-cutting measures on the Küniglberg, interest is likely to be unbroken and the first five participants have already been leaked to the "Krone"...
The austerity measures have also left their mark on Austria's most famous dance floor. While ORF used to pay fees of up to 90,000 euros for the dance performances of more or - sometimes - less famous personalities (presenter Barbara Karlich is said to have been one of the highest earners), they are now far lower. In the upcoming 16th season of "Dancing Stars", which will be broadcast from March, former "Soko Kitzbühel" detective Julia Cencig, for example, is said to have already won at least the financial waltz with a rumored salary of 30,000 euros.
No orchestra
Savings are not only being made with the celebrities, but also with the professionals, whose weekly salary has been cut to 800 euros. The orchestra has also been cut back and - thanks to playback - will only be used from the fifth show onwards. However, this should not dampen the mood, which is ensured not only by the presenter duo Mirjam Weichselbraun (she is to receive 12,000 euros per show) and Ö3 star Andi Knoll, but also by a few entertaining candidates.
Actor and "Hektiker" founding member Wolfgang "Fifi" Pissecker could entertain the older generation, for example, while cabaret artist Paulus from the brother duo Dr. Bohl - known for their entertaining YouTube videos - would provide entertainment for the younger target group. Speaking of the younger target audience: actor and musician Aaron Karl, son of crowd favorite Fritz Karl, and influencer Anna Strigl, known from the Netflix reality show "Too Hot To Handle", will probably also appeal to them.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.