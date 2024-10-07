Woman (40) injured
Climbing couple rescued from rock face in the dark
Spectacular operation on Sunday evening in the Karwendel mountains in the Tyrolean lowlands: a Czech climbing couple had to be rescued from a rock face by a night-flying helicopter after the woman was injured and could no longer descend.
"Heartbeat of Passion" - the climbing route with this melodious name proved to be the Czechs' undoing on Sunday. The 40-year-old woman and the man (50) started the climbing tour from the Gramai-Alm near Pertisau at around 7 o'clock in the morning.
No further progress due to injury
It was a day trip in the truest sense of the word. After a climbing time of around twelve hours (!), the 40-year-old was on the second ascent and suddenly slipped about 200 meters below the Sonnjoch summit in the municipality of Vomp. She injured her wrist in the process.
The crew of the rescue helicopter was able to spot the two Czechs on the wall during the reconnaissance flight at around 19:50 and then rescue them using a cable winch.
"Due to the injury, it was no longer possible to continue the tour, which is why the Czechs made an emergency call at around 7 p.m.," reported the police. Due to the darkness, the control center requested an emergency helicopter suitable for night flights and notified the mountain rescue service and Alpine police.
Rescued with a cable winch
"The crew of the rescue helicopter was able to spot the two Czechs in the wall during the reconnaissance flight at around 7.50 p.m. and then rescued them using a cable winch," the investigators continued.
Once the couple had been set down in the Gramai, they set off home on their own. The injured woman did not seek medical assistance.
