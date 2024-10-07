Despite commemorations
Shells fired from Gaza towards Israel
Just minutes after the start of the commemorations marking the anniversary of Hamas' unprecedented attack on Israel, several projectiles were fired from the Gaza Strip, according to the Israeli army. In addition, a fallen projectile was discovered in an open area.
"After the sirens sounded at 6:31 a.m. in several communities near the Gaza Strip, four projectiles were identified coming from the southern Gaza Strip," the army said on Monday. Three of the shells were intercepted.
Hamas' armed wing immediately claimed responsibility for the shelling. The Ezzedin al-Qassam Brigades declared that its fighters had fired shells at "enemy gatherings" at the Rafah and Kerem Shalom border crossings and in Kibbutz Holiz near the border with the Gaza Strip.
At 6.29 a.m., a minute's silence was held in Israel at Kibbutz Reim to commemorate the brutal Hamas attack exactly one year ago.
"Precise" attack
Earlier on Monday night, Israel said it had once again attacked a command center of the Islamist Hamas in the Gaza Strip. It was located in the center of the sealed-off coastal strip on the grounds of Shuhada Al-Aqsa Hospital.
In the same area, the army had attacked command centers the previous day, which were located in a former school and a former mosque. Numerous measures had been taken to reduce the danger to civilians before the renewed "precise" attack.
According to the military, one Israeli soldier was killed in fighting on the Lebanese border. Two other soldiers were seriously injured, according to the army.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
