Don’t Cry for Me Argentina

Is there now a threat of a musical?

Well, if it's as important to Maradona's daughters Dalma and Gianinna as it is to his former partner Veronica Ojeda, who appealed to the court for this purpose, then so be it, After all, there is already something similar in football-mad and football-worshipping South America in the form of the Pelé Mausoleum in Santos, Brazil, even if it is located in a fourteen-storey high-rise cemetery called the "Memorial Necropole Ecumenica" and is not a magnificent, purpose-built structure. However, there is a deep-seated worry that the inevitable Andrew Lloyd Webber, who makes a musical out of anything that's not up to scratch and who has already made a mess of Argentinean material with "Evita", will get some silly ideas. Because a three-hour musical with the title "Hand of God" would really not be what the music world has been waiting for in vain.