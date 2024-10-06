Big match of the league
Austria’s top duo still searching for meaning
Red Bull Salzburg face Sturm today (17) in the key match in Graz. It is the first reunion after the most exciting championship decider in recent years. So far, however, the two top clubs in the country have revealed weaknesses. But that's not the only thing they have in common.
Last season, Sturm and the Bulls fought the most exciting championship battle in years - with the Graz side coming out on top. Today (17) sees the first meeting of the top duo this season in the Mur metropolis. Even though the reigning champions are back at the top of the table, the Bulls even lead the table on points lost: Things are still not going as planned. What unites the teams, but also what separates them.
Personnel changes
Sucic, Pavlovic and Solet left a gap at the Bulls, and there was also a new coach in Pepijn Lijnders. Sturm lost Prass and Affengruber. The losses of the veterans Gorenc Stankovic and Wüthrich, both of whom will be missing for a long time, are almost more serious.
Slips
Sturm were very consistent last year. This year, the "Schwoazn" have already slipped up against WAC (0:3) or Austria Vienna (2:2 after 2:0). Salzburg dropped points against relegation candidates WSG (0:0). Not a novelty compared to the previous season, however.
Marathon
The burden of the league, cup and premier class is huge for both. For the Bulls, there is also the Club World Cup at the end of the season. The clubs have not yet got used to the rhythm.
Disturbing fire
Hoffenheim are courting sports boss Andreas Schicker at Graz, and there is also the tiresome stadium issue. In Salzburg, the fans criticize the team and club management. There is also criticism because both are relying more and more on legionnaires. All of this leaves its mark internally.
Age:
Sturm are still significantly older than the Bulls on average, despite their rapprochement with them in recent years. According to Samson Baidoo, the Graz-born player in the Bulls jersey, experience is not a problem anyway: "What we need is cohesion." A difference to Sturm?
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
