Rome: Riots at pro-Palestinian demonstration

Prime Minister Meloni condemned the riots

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni condemned the riots. "I express my full solidarity and that of the government with the police, who have been insulted and attacked by self-proclaimed 'demonstrators' who use any excuse to express their absurd violence. I thank the Minister of the Interior Matteo Piantedosi, the Chief of Police and all the men and women who work every day for our safety," Meloni wrote on her social networks (see tweet above).