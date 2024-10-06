30 police officers injured
Rome: Riots at pro-Palestinian demonstration
Riots broke out on Saturday afternoon at an unauthorized pro-Palestinian demonstration in Rome, in which around 7,000 people took part. The result: 34 injured - including 30 police officers - and four arrests.
Demonstrators threw stones, bottles and other objects at the security forces. Some of them also attacked some photographers with batons and threw smoke bombs at journalists - two of whom were injured.
Police used tear gas
The security forces responded with water jets and tear gas against the demonstrators. At least four people were arrested. As part of the extensive security measures in the Italian capital, around 1600 people were checked and 19 of them were taken to police stations.
"The clashes took place in the context of an event banned for reasons of public order, into which groups of violent thugs and hooligans could easily infiltrate," criticized Enzo Letizia, head of the National Association of Police Officers.
"These people provoked clashes and tried to drag some of the demonstrators with them. Their aim was to provoke and attack the police. Once again, the police had to deal with situations of high tension," said Letizia.
Demonstration zone was heavily guarded
In Piazzale Ostiense, where the demonstrators had gathered to protest, shouts of "Free Palestine", "Criminal Israel" and "Intifada now" rang out. The area was heavily guarded, helicopters flew over the zone. Police officers, armored vehicles and water cannons were deployed at all entrances to the square.
Pro-Palestinian activists complained on the internet that the police were trying to prevent demonstrators from taking part in the rally. "The police are preventing the buses from reaching the demonstration", they said in postings on the internet.
The police justified the ban on demonstrations with the need to guarantee public order. The pro-Palestinian associations lodged an appeal against the decision with an administrative court (TAR) in Rome, complaining of an "arbitrary decision with a political background".
The associations had already declared in advance that they would demonstrate on Saturday despite the ban. The administrative court had already confirmed on Wednesday that the ban on demonstrations was not unlawful.
Prime Minister Meloni condemned the riots
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni condemned the riots. "I express my full solidarity and that of the government with the police, who have been insulted and attacked by self-proclaimed 'demonstrators' who use any excuse to express their absurd violence. I thank the Minister of the Interior Matteo Piantedosi, the Chief of Police and all the men and women who work every day for our safety," Meloni wrote on her social networks (see tweet above).
