In drone attack:
Hamas military commander killed in Lebanon
Hamas confirmed the death of one of its commanders in Lebanon on Saturday. Said Atallah Ali was killed in an Israeli drone attack on the Beddawi refugee camp near the port city of Tripoli, the Palestinian terrorist organization announced on Saturday.
The Lebanese news agency NNA reported that Ali's wife and two children were also killed in the attack. Said Atallah Ali was a leader of the Al-Qassam Brigade, the military wing of Hamas, which was involved in the attack on Israel last October.
Hezbollah militia attacked in mosque
The Israeli army has reportedly attacked fighters of the pro-Iranian Hezbollah militia in a mosque in southern Lebanon. According to the army, the Israeli air force used military intelligence information to fire on a Hezbollah command center inside a mosque adjacent to the Salah Ghandur Hospital in southern Lebanon on Saturday night.
It was the first time the Israeli army had attacked a mosque in Lebanon since Hezbollah - in support of the radical Islamic Palestinian organization Hamas in the Gaza war - expanded its attacks on Israel.
The Israeli military has called on Lebanese refugees not to return to their homes. The Israeli attacks on villages in Lebanon will continue, an army spokesperson explained on Platform X. He did not specify which villages were involved.
Terrorist militia to be driven from the border
Since the beginning of the intensive attacks, the Israeli military has repeatedly called on people in certain areas of Lebanon to flee. This is usually followed by air strikes by the Israeli army. The mutual shelling between Hezbollah and the Israeli army continues. Israel's army wants to weaken Hezbollah and drive it away from the border.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
