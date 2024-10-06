Opponents of abortion are extremely well networked

"Vigils" also planned in the near future

In any case, the "praying people" do not want to leave. As a result, the affected patients will continue to have to read signs and banners with inscriptions such as "Women need help, not the killing of their child". The demonstrators have no sympathy: "If someone finds this psychologically stressful, then they have to get help," says Pal. Moving the vigils to the political decision-makers in front of the Landhaus is also not an issue. Obviously, women and hospital staff are being deliberately targeted in order to put them under pressure.