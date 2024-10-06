"Combat zone" LKH
Opponents of abortion are extremely well networked
Every second Sunday of the month, anti-abortion activists gather in front of Bregenz Hospital to demonstrate against abortion. But who is actually behind these "vigils"?
The links in the "scene" are close-knit and even extend across the pond. At the forefront in Vorarlberg is the "Miriam" association, whose members protested decades ago in front of the only abortion practice in the state in Bregenz. The association is closely linked to the "Plattform Leben Vorarlberg" and the "WIR - Plattform für Familien und Kinderschutz" list led by chairman Christoph Alton, who is also standing in the state elections in a week's time.
It becomes very international when you look at the links on the "Plattform Leben Vorarlberg" homepage: Among other things, it refers to "Human Life International" (HLI). The organization was founded in the USA by Benedictine monk Paul Marx and claims to be the world's largest "right to life organization" with 59 action centers in 51 countries, including a branch in Vienna. Its founder was Dietmar Fischer from Vorarlberg. There was even a so-called "life center" in Hohenems, which has since been dissolved.
A dubious form of "enlightenment"
The aim of these organizations is to agitate against abortions and to "inform" people about the consequences. However, critics emphasize that this information should be taken with a grain of salt. For example, the members of the "Miriam" association explain on their website that the hormone progesterone can reverse the effect of the "morning-after pill". However, doctors warn against its use. In combination with the morning-after pill, it can lead to heavy and even life-threatening bleeding. In the USA, a scientific study had to be discontinued for precisely this reason.
"HLI Austria", on the other hand, links abortions with breast cancer. In addition, women who have an abortion only "achieve healing" if they repent of their actions - those affected must be "led to a good confessional catechesis", it says. On the subject of contraception, "HLI Austria" even makes a connection to population control groups, delving deep into conspiracy theories.
There is no active connection to Human Life International, nor are we supported by the organization in any way.
Marlies Pal, „Miriam“-Obfrau
Women repeatedly insulted as "murderers"
As if that were not enough, "HLI" has already been targeted by various international human rights and health organizations due to its unfair methods. For example, women have been insulted as "murderers". "There is no active connection to HLI, nor are we supported by the organization in any way," says "Miriam" chairwoman Marlies Pal.
When abortions were still being performed in Dr. Benedikt Hostenkamp's practice in Bregenz, Hostenkamp regularly complained about "massive harassment" in front of his practice. Patients were shouted at, followed and intimidated. "There has never been a legal violation on our part," asserts Pal. Interesting in this context: a member of the association openly admitted in an interview in 2007 that he had been briefed by "HLI" at a workshop on what is and is not permitted by law.
A motion by the SPÖ and the Greens to set up a protection zone in front of the practice was rejected by the ÖVP and FPÖ at the time - on the grounds that they did not want to restrict the right to demonstrate. There were also no known cases of massive harassment. The same can be heard again today when it comes to a no-go zone around the Bregenz provincial hospital.
However, it is also a fact that there have not yet been any reports to the police. "We are not harassing women," emphasizes Pal and adds: "The people praying are 50 metres away from the hospital on Maria-Stromberger-Weg. The space approved by the state police and allocated to us is not used by hospital staff, patients or visitors to get into the building. Due to the thuja hedge planted in May 2024, there is also no direct visual contact."
"Vigils" also planned in the near future
In any case, the "praying people" do not want to leave. As a result, the affected patients will continue to have to read signs and banners with inscriptions such as "Women need help, not the killing of their child". The demonstrators have no sympathy: "If someone finds this psychologically stressful, then they have to get help," says Pal. Moving the vigils to the political decision-makers in front of the Landhaus is also not an issue. Obviously, women and hospital staff are being deliberately targeted in order to put them under pressure.
Incidentally, "Yes to life" is also written on the anti-abortion posters. This inevitably raises the question: don't the women concerned also have a right to a - self-determined - life?
