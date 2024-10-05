Rapids Sangaré advanced to number 1 in Europe

Strong statistics

Everyone else is fit, including Mamadou Sangaré, who limped off the pitch with a knock in Istanbul. After an extremely strong performance, which was also underlined by the statistics: with 13 ball recoveries, the Malian had the most of all 786 players involved on the first matchday of the Conference League. "The team is aware of what it takes to win games like the one in Istanbul," said coach Robert Klauss, confirming the impression that the team is able to improve with the difficulty of the task.