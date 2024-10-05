Strong performance
Rapids Sangaré advanced to number 1 in Europe
Where and how Rapids' Mamadou Sangaré mutated into the number one in Europe - a column by "Krone" reporter Christian Reichel.
The tight fixture schedule and long distances mean that Rapid are back on the plane today, not to Altenrhein due to the bad weather (runway too short), but to Friedrichshafen, an hour's drive from Altach. Without Moritz Oswald: The midfielder took a knock on his knee in training and will not play on Sunday.
Strong statistics
Everyone else is fit, including Mamadou Sangaré, who limped off the pitch with a knock in Istanbul. After an extremely strong performance, which was also underlined by the statistics: with 13 ball recoveries, the Malian had the most of all 786 players involved on the first matchday of the Conference League. "The team is aware of what it takes to win games like the one in Istanbul," said coach Robert Klauss, confirming the impression that the team is able to improve with the difficulty of the task.
It remains to be seen how much rotation will take place in Altach four days after Istanbul: "The extra day of regeneration will help. Most of the players are used to us approaching them and asking how fit they feel. That's a good thing, it's our job."
Schöller and Gale
Klauss will also see Jakob Schöller and Thierry Gale line up in a game for the first time next week. The duo, who have been injured for a long time, will play again on Thursday in the test against Horn (spectators are not allowed). Isak Jansson is still not in training: "We'll continue to look from week to week," said the coach.
