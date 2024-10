Hospital drama surrounding Styrian woman: Was the operation performed on time?

Last Thursday at 2.30 p.m., a 76-year-old woman was admitted to Bruck Regional Hospital, which forms the Hochsteiermark network with Mürzzuschlag and Leoben, with abdominal complaints. According to the staff, the diagnosis was made at 4.20 p.m.: acute vascular occlusion of the intestinal vessel. A patient with such a diagnosis must be operated on as soon as possible to prevent the bowel from dying and to avoid further complications.