Salzburg derby
Kuchl have their sights set on a home win against Bischofshofen
Kuchl are confident ahead of their clash with BSK and are aiming for another three-pointer. Both coaches pay respect to their opponents and are still worried about the deployment of some key players.
Next Salzburg derby in the Regionalliga West! Kuchl welcome Bischofshofen at home on Friday (19:30) and are longing for their second home win. "We can certainly beat any opponent at home," says Kuchl coach Thomas Hofer. He is also aware of the strength of the opposition: "There are two or three teams behind the top two (Austria Salzburg and Imst) who can also play at the top. Bischofshofen is certainly one of them." However, the past performances are encouraging for the wooden community. Two weeks ago, the first home win came against Schwaz, last weekend a point in Kufstein, and in between a point against Dornbirn. BSK coach Thomas Schnöll also acknowledges that: "They got going after some initial difficulties. It will certainly be an open game where both teams want to play soccer."
His team has also got going. The Pongau side have been unbeaten for eight games in all competitions and are working their way up the table (currently sixth with 15 points).
Regionalliga West table
- Austria Salzburg 9 games/25 points
- Imst 9 games /25 points
- Reichenau 9 games/19 points
- Dornbirn 9 games/17 points
- Hohenems 9 games/16 points
- Bischofshofen 9 games/15 points
- Altach Juniors 9 games/13 points
- FC Pinzgau Saalfelden 9 games/12 points
- Sankt Johann 8 games/11 points
- Kuchl 9 games/11 points
. . .
However, the two teams cannot look back on a perfect week of training and struggled with minor injuries or illnesses. "We haven't been spared from the flu epidemic either," says Hofer. That's why yesterday's final training session was important for both coaches. At BSK, an old injury to Mirnes Kahrimanovic resurfaced in the derby against St. Johann a week ago. Youssouf Diarra was also struggling with knee pain. "We have players who can replace both of them very well, but you can see from their playing time (note: Diarra 800 minutes, Kahrimanovic 598) how important they are for us," said Schnöll, valuing his two six-men and hoping they will be called upon. "However, it would be very dubious to make a prediction."
