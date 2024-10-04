Kuchl have their sights set on a home win against Bischofshofen

Next Salzburg derby in the Regionalliga West! Kuchl welcome Bischofshofen at home on Friday (19:30) and are longing for their second home win. "We can certainly beat any opponent at home," says Kuchl coach Thomas Hofer. He is also aware of the strength of the opposition: "There are two or three teams behind the top two (Austria Salzburg and Imst) who can also play at the top. Bischofshofen is certainly one of them." However, the past performances are encouraging for the wooden community. Two weeks ago, the first home win came against Schwaz, last weekend a point in Kufstein, and in between a point against Dornbirn. BSK coach Thomas Schnöll also acknowledges that: "They got going after some initial difficulties. It will certainly be an open game where both teams want to play soccer."