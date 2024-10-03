Ground offensive: Lebanon’s army returns fire

Hezbollah: We destroyed Israeli tanks

On Tuesday night, the Israeli army said it had begun a "limited" ground operation in the south of the country. On Wednesday, it reported the first casualties in its own ranks since the start of this ground offensive. Eight Israeli soldiers were killed in fighting with Hezbollah. The pro-Iranian terrorist militia claimed on Wednesday that several Israeli tanks had also been destroyed. Three Merkava tanks were destroyed with rockets "as they advanced towards the village of Maroun al-Ras", the militia said in a statement on Wednesday.