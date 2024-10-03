Trains have become a little less punctual in 2023

Refunds are available in these cases

On the subject of compensation for annual pass holders, the apf stated that compensation is not paid for individual delayed journeys. Instead, a legally defined punctuality level applies, below which a flat-rate compensation is paid in a month of validity. This is paid after the expiry of the validity period of the annual travelcard. Those affected are entitled to ten percent of the compensation base in a month, i.e. the proportionate ticket price for the rail company minus the price shares for transportation on scheduled bus services or urban transport. Amounts of less than four euros may be excluded from payment (de minimis limit).