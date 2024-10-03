But not dramatically
Trains have become a little less punctual in 2023
Last year, domestic trains were a little less punctual than the year before. Nevertheless, punctuality in rail transport was "maintained at a high level", announced the Agency for Passenger and Passenger Rights (apf). Westbahn performed slightly better than ÖBB in the statistics.
"Despite challenging framework conditions, extreme weather conditions, construction activities and delayed train handovers", punctuality did not deteriorate significantly, the apf announced. The punctuality rate for the Climate Ticket Austria was 94.6 percent over the year, but below the legally stipulated value in July, August, September and December.
Reimbursement depends on the type of annual ticket
The prescribed punctuality rate varies depending on the annual ticket, explained apf. For the regional climate tickets and route annual tickets of the seven transport associations, a monthly punctuality rate of at least 95 percent applies for trains on regional services. For the climate ticket, it is at least 93 percent for all regional and long-distance trains. To assert your claim, register for a refund at www.klimaticket.at or with ÖBB-Personenverkehr.
According to the apf report, Westbahn was the most punctual company in long-distance transport, but recorded a decline from 88 to 83.7 percent compared to the previous year. "This was mainly due to the expansion of the route network to Innsbruck and Bregenz and the resulting delays in train handovers from abroad," the agency said. ÖBB-Personenverkehr achieved a punctuality rate of 80.3 percent (2022: 81.4 percent).
Regiojet is the most unpunctual rail company
The decline was due to a lack of vehicles, weather events such as the onset of winter with heavy snowfall in December, delayed train handovers from neighboring countries and construction sites, for example in the "German corner". Regiojet, which operates between Prague, Vienna and Budapest, recorded a punctuality rate of 64.4 percent in Austria, making it the least punctual long-distance rail operator (2022: 53.7 percent).
Train is only five minutes and 30 seconds late
The punctuality of ÖBB passenger transport trains, which is relevant for passenger compensation, was 94.2 percent. A train is considered punctual in the evaluation if it is a maximum of five minutes and 29 seconds late. Trains that are more than five minutes and 30 seconds late, train cancellations and unplanned rail replacement services are considered to be unpunctual.
Trains in the west are the most punctual
Details from the federal states: Trains in Vorarlberg were once again the most punctual in 2023 (96.6 percent). Tyrol (95.9 percent) and Carinthia (95.8 percent) also achieved high scores. Upper Austria took last place (92.7 percent on ÖBB-Personenverkehr's local services). And very locally: on the Leobersdorf to Weißenbach-Neuhaus route in Lower Austria, trains reached their stations with a punctuality rate of 98.8 percent, the highest punctuality rate in Austria. The lowest value was recorded on the route in the Mühlviertel from Pregarten to Horní Dvoriste on the Summerauerbahn with 80.2 percent.
Suburban line is the most punctual in Vienna
There are four routes within Vienna that recorded 2.5 million arrivals. The suburban line Handelskai-Hütteldorf was the most punctual route with 98.3 percent, followed by the short route between Vienna Central Station and Meidling. The main rapid transit line between Vienna Meidling and Vienna Floridsdorf did not achieve values above 95 percent in any month. In the case of ÖBB passenger transport, however, delays on urban services and in transport association core zones are legally excluded from delay compensation.
Refunds are available in these cases
On the subject of compensation for annual pass holders, the apf stated that compensation is not paid for individual delayed journeys. Instead, a legally defined punctuality level applies, below which a flat-rate compensation is paid in a month of validity. This is paid after the expiry of the validity period of the annual travelcard. Those affected are entitled to ten percent of the compensation base in a month, i.e. the proportionate ticket price for the rail company minus the price shares for transportation on scheduled bus services or urban transport. Amounts of less than four euros may be excluded from payment (de minimis limit).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
