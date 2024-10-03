Vorteilswelt
Judgment is now available

Fügen-Nord bypass: Objections rejected

Nachrichten
03.10.2024 08:05

A new act in the extensive road project in Fügen in the Tyrolean Zillertal! After a two-and-a-half-year wait, the Administrative Court has rejected all appeals. Mayor Dominik Mainusch speaks of a "milestone".

There have already been decades of political wrangling and countless attempts regarding the "Fügen-Nord bypass" project. It is common knowledge that there are regular traffic jams on the B169 in the area of the municipality of Fügen. The construction of a bypass is intended to improve traffic flow and relieve congestion on the local road network.

This decision is a milestone for the bypass project. It means we have taken a big step forward in its implementation. This is a good day for transport policy in the valley.

Dominik Mainusch, Bürgermeister der Gemeinde Fügen

In Vienna since May 2022
As reported, the case has been with the Constitutional Court in Vienna since May 2022 (!). Since then, the provincial government and the municipality around VP-BM LA Dominik Mainusch have been waiting for the highest court ruling. This is now available and contains positive news! All appeals by rural landowners have been rejected, making the road construction decision legally binding!

Bringing the remaining proceedings to a conclusion
"This is a milestone, a good day for the valley's transport policy. This means we have taken a big step forward in terms of implementation," emphasized BM Mainusch in an interview with the "Tiroler Krone" newspaper, "now we have to get the remaining procedures - including water rights and nature conservation - as well as the land redemption procedure over with consistently and quickly. We can't afford any more delays now, because the province of Tyrol has promised this project to the population as the developer".

Why no parallel procedures?
The question remains: why weren't these procedures carried out in parallel to save time? According to "Krone" information, this was deliberately not done so that this work would not be in vain if the verdict was negative.

It will take around two to three years for these proceedings to be completed. Nevertheless, BM Mainusch remains positive: "The door to implementation is wide open!"

Porträt von Jasmin Steiner
Jasmin Steiner
