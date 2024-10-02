Ukrainian activists mobilize against the FPÖ

"Real chancellor instead of people's chancellor"

"There is no future for Austria and a peaceful and free Europe in a coalition with the FPÖ," said activist Mychajlo Karioti from the Ukrainian association "Mrija" ("Dream", note), who led the demonstration from Stephansplatz to Heldenplatz on Ballhausplatz in front of the Federal Chancellery. He called on Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) to form a coalition with democratic and pro-European forces. There should be no "FPÖ people's chancellor", but a "real chancellor" who would also defend Austria's independence from "Moscow and Putin".