KAC defeats Vienna Capitals, first win for Linz

Zane Franklin (40./PP) and Nikolaus Hartl (49.) scored for the Viennese, who left the ice as losers for the third time in the fifth game. For the Carinthians it was the next success after they had beaten VSV 5-3 in the derby after trailing 2-0. The KAC moved up to third place in the table, ahead of HCB Südtirol and the Graz99ers, who have won all four of their games so far.