Premiere in Europe
Scholz opens first IBM quantum data center
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) has opened the first data center with quantum computers from the US company IBM on European soil. He spoke of major progress and emphasized the importance of the technology.
"Quantum computers, semiconductors, AI, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology and climate technology - the selection is no coincidence. We are talking about key industries and sectors that an industrialized country like Germany needs in order to continue earning good money in the future," said Scholz.
Qubits instead of bits
Quantum computers work very differently to traditional computers - with so-called qubits. Like a bit in a conventional computer, a qubit can either be in the 1 or 0 state. However, the qubit has a special property that the classic bit does not have: Namely, a qubit can also be in the 1 and 0 state at the same time, or in a theoretically infinite number of states in between.
Quantum computers are therefore particularly well suited to solving certain problems that are extremely difficult or almost impossible for classical computers. For example, they can better simulate complex chemical systems. Quantum computers can also improve the efficiency of transportation and logistics systems by calculating optimal routes faster than conventional computers. Quantum computers are also at their best when it comes to encrypting data because they factorize large numbers more efficiently than conventional algorithms.
IBM customers are expected to use the facility in Ehningen near Stuttgart for quantum computing in the fields of materials science, high-energy physics, energy transition, sustainability and financial applications. IBM emphasized that the data center is designed to also help clients cope with the requirements of European data protection regulations.
The facility in Baden-Württemberg is IBM's second quantum cloud region worldwide - after Poughkeepsie in the US state of New York.
