Scholz opens first IBM quantum data center

Qubits instead of bits

Quantum computers work very differently to traditional computers - with so-called qubits. Like a bit in a conventional computer, a qubit can either be in the 1 or 0 state. However, the qubit has a special property that the classic bit does not have: Namely, a qubit can also be in the 1 and 0 state at the same time, or in a theoretically infinite number of states in between.