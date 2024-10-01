Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Premiere in Europe

Scholz opens first IBM quantum data center

Nachrichten
01.10.2024 16:18

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) has opened the first data center with quantum computers from the US company IBM on European soil. He spoke of major progress and emphasized the importance of the technology.

0 Kommentare

"Quantum computers, semiconductors, AI, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology and climate technology - the selection is no coincidence. We are talking about key industries and sectors that an industrialized country like Germany needs in order to continue earning good money in the future," said Scholz.

Qubits instead of bits
Quantum computers work very differently to traditional computers - with so-called qubits. Like a bit in a conventional computer, a qubit can either be in the 1 or 0 state. However, the qubit has a special property that the classic bit does not have: Namely, a qubit can also be in the 1 and 0 state at the same time, or in a theoretically infinite number of states in between.

Quantum computers are therefore particularly well suited to solving certain problems that are extremely difficult or almost impossible for classical computers. For example, they can better simulate complex chemical systems. Quantum computers can also improve the efficiency of transportation and logistics systems by calculating optimal routes faster than conventional computers. Quantum computers are also at their best when it comes to encrypting data because they factorize large numbers more efficiently than conventional algorithms.

IBM customers are expected to use the facility in Ehningen near Stuttgart for quantum computing in the fields of materials science, high-energy physics, energy transition, sustainability and financial applications. IBM emphasized that the data center is designed to also help clients cope with the requirements of European data protection regulations.

The facility in Baden-Württemberg is IBM's second quantum cloud region worldwide - after Poughkeepsie in the US state of New York.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf