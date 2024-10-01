In Hartberg:
Election triumphant Kickl celebrates stage comeback
FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl kicks off the state election campaign at the Hartberg Oktoberfest. Other parties start more cautiously, but there is not much time to catch their breath.
The perfect wave! Based on the July hit, the Freedom Party will be careful not to get off the board at the moment. After all, the triumphant party in the National Council elections needs to carry the good wind with them - if possible until the Styrian state elections on November 24.
It is therefore not surprising that party leader Herbert Kickl is back on the big stage in Styria for the first time since September 29th, which was so historic for the Blue Party. Of course, his appearance at the FPÖ morning pint at the Hartberg Oktoberfest had been planned for a long time - but now he will certainly not be stingy with his attacks on ÖVP state governor Christopher Drexler alongside Styrian top candidate Mario Kunasek and supported by the euphoria of the audience.
"Giving Styrians a break from the election campaign"
The People's Party is still licking its wounds after the election defeat. The provincial party executive met yesterday. "But now we want to give the people of Styria a break from the election campaign. We are therefore kicking off the intensive election campaign with the start of our Styria tour on November 4 in Graz," says ÖVP regional managing director Detlev Eisel-Eiselsberg.
There is a question mark behind Babler
The SPÖ, which was so punished in the Styrian national elections, will present its poster campaign tomorrow. The election campaign kicks off on October 12 with the provincial party conference in Leoben. Whether with or without federal party leader Andreas Babler has not yet been decided.
The Greens, on the other hand, want to start the race to catch up at their state convention next Saturday.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.