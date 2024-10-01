Election triumphant Kickl celebrates stage comeback

It is therefore not surprising that party leader Herbert Kickl is back on the big stage in Styria for the first time since September 29th, which was so historic for the Blue Party. Of course, his appearance at the FPÖ morning pint at the Hartberg Oktoberfest had been planned for a long time - but now he will certainly not be stingy with his attacks on ÖVP state governor Christopher Drexler alongside Styrian top candidate Mario Kunasek and supported by the euphoria of the audience.