Problems at school? Don’t keep your mouth shut, open up!

How parents should deal with conflicts

What could a complaints procedure look like in concrete terms? Don't always start "at the top". Often, an open, respectful discussion between the parent, child and teacher concerned solves the problem. This is more satisfactory for both sides and therefore also has a lasting positive effect. If this does not succeed, the school has other "intervention bodies" such as the head of the class, liaison teacher, school psychologist, head teacher and ultimately also the education directorate and the child and youth welfare office.