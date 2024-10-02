Krone school guide
Problems at school? Don’t keep your mouth shut, open up!
Teachers are important supporters of children. But what happens when a teacher gets on a pupil's nerves? Families can defend themselves.
Schools should help to train pupils to become responsible members of society. Young people should be led to independent judgment, social understanding and an active lifestyle, as well as being open to the political and ideological thinking of others. These are some of the core messages of the target paragraph for Austrian schools.
We do not cover up bullying, we also investigate anonymous complaints and examine them carefully.
Paul Gappmaier
What to do when teachers behave questionably?
Teachers play a key role in this system. They are special authority figures and key persons for children and young people. But what if teachers - fortunately there are only a few black sheep in Tyrol - behave in a questionable, uneducational manner, sometimes becoming abusive, using psychological violence, bullying? Would you rather keep your mouth shut for fear that complaining could make the situation even worse for the child?
"The Education Directorate takes complaints very seriously"
"No, I encourage parents to stand up in a case and make a complaint. We do not cover up bullying, we also investigate anonymous complaints and examine them carefully. And we do so objectively from the perspective of both parties to the conflict," says Tyrol's Director of Education Paul Gappmaier, who also wants to allay any fears of "grievance disadvantages": "We do not tolerate such things!"
Often, an open, respectful discussion between parents, child and the teacher concerned solves the problem.
Manfred Jordan
How parents should deal with conflicts
What could a complaints procedure look like in concrete terms? Don't always start "at the top". Often, an open, respectful discussion between the parent, child and teacher concerned solves the problem. This is more satisfactory for both sides and therefore also has a lasting positive effect. If this does not succeed, the school has other "intervention bodies" such as the head of the class, liaison teacher, school psychologist, head teacher and ultimately also the education directorate and the child and youth welfare office.
School authorities must investigate misconduct
The school authorities have the task of thoroughly investigating any misconduct in terms of education and/or employment law. If this is the case, they can determine various measures. These range from instructive service discussions, substantiating coaching or pedagogical training to a reprimand and possible dismissal.
A successful quality of complaints allows children and young people to experience how stressful situations in the school work context can be dealt with positively through respectful, open dialog. In this sense, you don't learn for school, but for life. So don't keep your mouth shut, speak up!
If you have any questions for "Krone" school advisor Manfred Jordan, please send an e-mail to: schulratgeber-tirol@kronenzeitung.at
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.