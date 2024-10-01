Excitement among neighbors
SPD plans migrant quota for civil servants and judges
Excitement in our neighboring country Germany: The SPD is planning a migrant quota in the civil service. A draft law to this effect is to be presented by Christmas.
It talks about the "participation of the immigration society", which must be strengthened - in public authorities and federal courts. The SPD has not yet specified a concrete percentage of migrants in the civil service. In any case, a "participation council" is to be introduced. A "holistic strategy with concrete support measures, targets and measures for a cultural change" is planned, according to an interview with "Bild".
Faeser's "heart project"
This strategy is to be introduced both in the federal administration and in state-owned companies. Back in June, Bild reported on a corresponding "heart project" by Germany's Interior Minister Nancy Faeser. According to the planned draft law, job advertisements in the public sector would have to include the statement "that applications from people with a history of immigration are expressly welcome".
Every four years, the government is to provide reports on the extent to which the defined goals are being achieved. In doing so, organizations for migrants should be able to take a stand and employees should be interviewed regularly.
"Advertising campaign for the AfD"
As expected, criticism of the plan came from the FDP. This quota is "hostile to performance" and discriminates against "all those who do not meet the quota", said parliamentary group deputy leader Christoph Meyer. Bremen migration researcher Stefan Luft even spoke of a "major state advertising campaign for the AfD", saying that society was being divided. "Such policies give the impression of favoring migrants and discriminating against the traditional population."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.