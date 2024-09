The ÖVP is the playmaker in the coalition poker game

The ÖVP wants to hold on to the chancellorship from its position as runner-up. The chances of this are good, as FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl will struggle to find a coalition partner. Everyone is quite credibly ruling out working with him. A blue-turquoise or turquoise-blue coalition with Kickl is unthinkable from today's perspective. For such a constellation, either Kickl or Nehammer would have to go. Neither is in sight.