“ÖVP is about to lose Lower Austria too”

The election result in Lower Austria was particularly close: "It was a neck-and-neck race: 30 percent for the ÖVP, 29 percent for the FPÖ. At the moment, however, there is still a range of fluctuation, as not all ballot cards have been counted yet." An interesting detail: municipalities that were badly affected by the floods surprisingly had a blue majority. Sieghartskirchen, for example, and Atzenbrug also had a high proportion of FPÖ voters. Haselmayer: "The floods have paid off for the blue party. And it also fits in with the general mood among the population, where many people have experienced destruction in their own homes. If the trend continues, the ÖVP is also set to lose Lower Austria in the next state election in 2028."