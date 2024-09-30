Autonomous driving
“It still sounds like science fiction”
A test operation for autonomous driving has been running in Pichling since the end of September. An eVan from DigiTrans GmbH is intended to connect commuters to the public transport network. For safety reasons, there is still a driver in the minibus who can brake or take the wheel at any time.
The on-demand service will run free of charge for two months and connect Pichling station with Südpark and SolarCity and is set to be extended to Asten and St. Florian in spring 2025. For safety reasons, a driver will be on standby during the test run who can take the wheel or brake at any time. "We don't need buses driving around the periphery every quarter of an hour. That's not efficient. We see this test operation as an opportunity for the future. But it still sounds like science fiction to many," says city councillor Michael Raml confidently.
"The car density in the south of Linz is high"
Deputy Mayor Martin Hajart is also optimistic. "We want to push ahead with the expansion of public transport, because the density of cars is particularly high in the south of Linz." Users can plan their journey via a booking app. There are no fixed routes. This reduces travel and waiting times," explains Alexander Mirnig from the Austrian Institute of Technology.
