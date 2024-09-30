The on-demand service will run free of charge for two months and connect Pichling station with Südpark and SolarCity and is set to be extended to Asten and St. Florian in spring 2025. For safety reasons, a driver will be on standby during the test run who can take the wheel or brake at any time. "We don't need buses driving around the periphery every quarter of an hour. That's not efficient. We see this test operation as an opportunity for the future. But it still sounds like science fiction to many," says city councillor Michael Raml confidently.