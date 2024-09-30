20 hectares
Starting signal for the largest solar park in Styria
The largest photovoltaic park in Styria will be built in Dobl-Zwaring over the next few months. In future, electricity for 6000 households will be produced on an area of 20 hectares.
The solar park in Dobl-Zwaring (Graz area) is set to produce 22 million kilowatt hours of solar power from as early as next year, supplying more than 6,000 households with energy. This should save more than 6,300 tons of CO2 emissions.
"In total, we fed in more than 340 megawatts of additional solar power in 2023 - that corresponds to the output of 18 medium-sized Mur power plants. With almost 50,000 installations, we are now one of the top 3 solar energy states in Austria," say Christian Purrer and Martin Graf, the Management Board duo at Energie Steiermark.
13 million euros
The provincial group is investing 13 million euros with Partner Energy just outside the provincial capital. "By 2030, Energie Steiermark will invest more than 1.5 billion euros in the conversion and expansion of the Styrian grid infrastructure, and more than 600 million euros will flow into the expansion of renewable energy," say the two board members.
The state's climate targets envisage quadrupling photovoltaic generation in Styria by 2030. This project brings us a big step closer to this goal. "Energy independence, security of supply and climate protection - that's what the path to the white-green energy transition is all about.
The start of construction of the largest photovoltaic plant in Styria is another important milestone on this path," Governor Christopher Drexler (ÖVP) is also convinced. Dual agricultural use with sheep farming is part of the PV park.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
