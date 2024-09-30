Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

20 hectares

Starting signal for the largest solar park in Styria

Nachrichten
30.09.2024 12:16

The largest photovoltaic park in Styria will be built in Dobl-Zwaring over the next few months. In future, electricity for 6000 households will be produced on an area of 20 hectares.

0 Kommentare

The solar park in Dobl-Zwaring (Graz area) is set to produce 22 million kilowatt hours of solar power from as early as next year, supplying more than 6,000 households with energy. This should save more than 6,300 tons of CO2 emissions.

"In total, we fed in more than 340 megawatts of additional solar power in 2023 - that corresponds to the output of 18 medium-sized Mur power plants. With almost 50,000 installations, we are now one of the top 3 solar energy states in Austria," say Christian Purrer and Martin Graf, the Management Board duo at Energie Steiermark.

13 million euros
The provincial group is investing 13 million euros with Partner Energy just outside the provincial capital. "By 2030, Energie Steiermark will invest more than 1.5 billion euros in the conversion and expansion of the Styrian grid infrastructure, and more than 600 million euros will flow into the expansion of renewable energy," say the two board members. 

The state's climate targets envisage quadrupling photovoltaic generation in Styria by 2030. This project brings us a big step closer to this goal. "Energy independence, security of supply and climate protection - that's what the path to the white-green energy transition is all about.

The start of construction of the largest photovoltaic plant in Styria is another important milestone on this path," Governor Christopher Drexler (ÖVP) is also convinced. Dual agricultural use with sheep farming is part of the PV park.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Steirerkrone
Steirerkrone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf