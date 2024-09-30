On Tyrol's highways
Truck driving ban due to public holiday in Germany
The next driving ban for trucks is just around the corner in Tyrol! The reason: German Unity Day on October 3rd. Our northern neighbors have also issued a driving ban for trucks for this day.
The Day of German Unity is celebrated in Germany on Thursday. This public holiday is accompanied by a truck driving ban. In Tyrol, too, heavy goods vehicles with a total weight of more than 7.5 tons and a destination of Germany will therefore be banned from the A 12 and A 13 freeways from midnight to 10 pm. The driving ban is necessary because none of these heavy vehicles are allowed to enter Germany on Thursday. With this measure, the police and the state traffic department want to prevent the Inntal and Brenner highways from becoming a huge truck parking lot. The driving ban has already proved its worth on various public holidays in the past.
Truck metering active in Kufstein
And to ensure that cars and trucks do not have to drive bumper to bumper on the local highways the next day, especially southbound, the truck metering system will be activated again on the Inntal highway near Kufstein on Friday. "Nevertheless, an increased volume of heavy traffic must be expected on the Inntal and Brenner highways in the morning hours from 5 am. In particular, there may be obstructions caused by heavy vehicles in the area between Brenner and Schönberg in the direction of Innsbruck and in the area between Wörgl and Kufstein in the direction of Germany," the police said.
