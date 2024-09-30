Truck driving ban due to public holiday in Germany

Truck metering active in Kufstein

And to ensure that cars and trucks do not have to drive bumper to bumper on the local highways the next day, especially southbound, the truck metering system will be activated again on the Inntal highway near Kufstein on Friday. "Nevertheless, an increased volume of heavy traffic must be expected on the Inntal and Brenner highways in the morning hours from 5 am. In particular, there may be obstructions caused by heavy vehicles in the area between Brenner and Schönberg in the direction of Innsbruck and in the area between Wörgl and Kufstein in the direction of Germany," the police said.