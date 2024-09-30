No to FPÖ is not enough of an announcement

Fall into the (black) rope

However, September 29 will go down in the ÖVP's history books as anything but "pleasing", certainly not as a summit victory - at most as a fall into the (black) rope. But even that can be painful and have bad consequences. Now we will hear in Tyrol, like the Amen in prayer, that this was after all a federal election. If the blacks take comfort in that, then all the best. But they shouldn't. What is striking is that they are losing from election to election. In some cases seriously.