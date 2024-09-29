Parties, funerals
Tyrol’s political parties: from unbridled jubilation to dead silence
The "Tiroler Krone" covered the parties of the political parties. Only the FPÖ celebrated exuberantly - including chants of "Herbert" - in the "Holy Land".
The FPÖ chose a venue with a large, glassed-in hall in Innsbruck. A clever move, as the cries of joy from the MPs could be heard outside. The Freedom Party celebrated their success with a proud chest, literally shouting their heads off with euphoria. "We are the clear winners - thanks to our top candidate Herbert Kickl," beamed provincial party leader Markus Abwerzger.
Minutes of "Herbert" chants from the functionaries followed. "With this result, they now have a real problem. Because excluding us no longer works. I'm the first person to protest against this," he explains, "and one person in particular is sweating in the Tyrolean state parliament today: LH Anton Mattle. Our Mister 'Minus 55 percent' will not remain governor for much longer."
Tyrolean top candidate Peter Wurm speaks of a "working victory" and warns against becoming "overconfident". "But now it's time to celebrate properly," he shouts, announcing at the same time that "there will be free drinks today".
Dead silence at the ÖVP
The ÖVP presents a completely opposite picture. There is dead silence, not a sound to be heard - except when the blue result is announced in the first projection, a woman lets out an agonized groan. Even later, nothing changes in the tricky situation. Barbara Thaler, President of the WK Tirol, and Josef Hechenberger, President of the LK Tirol, have a secret, quiet conversation. Deputy Governor Josef Geisler is also pondering and State Police Director Helmut Tomac almost demonstratively takes a sip of his Aperol Spritz.
Cautious mood at the SPÖ
The mood in the SPÖ is also subdued. Striking: Party leader and Deputy Governor Georg Dornauer is not present, he is not coming later, he is not coming at all - because he is in Vienna. Top candidate Selma Yildirim, LA Eva Pawlata - it looks as if she had to put on her smile - and LA Rene Zumtobel are holding the fort. "We are bitterly disappointed nationwide, the result makes me think. We will discuss how to proceed in the federal party executive. I am satisfied across Tyrol. The important thing is that we have achieved our election goal of winning back the second mandate," summarizes Yildirim.
Greens: "Whether the election party will be good today is uncertain"
There are also a few pained smiles among the Greens. Top candidate Barbara Neßler says: "A good election result would comfort us, but we don't have that on offer at the moment." LA Gebi Mair tries gallows humor: "The party may go on for a long time, but whether it will be good is uncertain."
Better mood with the Neos
The mood among the Neos is much better. They are "happy about every percent". But one person is also absent here: top candidate Dominik Oberhofer, who is out of action in bed due to pneumonia.
Laura Flür, second on the state list, is holding the fort: "We are very satisfied with the Tyrolean result. We are currently well ahead of the Greens. Our aim was to send a strong Tyrolean voice to Vienna - we have achieved that with Dominik Oberhofer."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.