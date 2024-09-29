Tyrol’s political parties: from unbridled jubilation to dead silence

Cautious mood at the SPÖ

The mood in the SPÖ is also subdued. Striking: Party leader and Deputy Governor Georg Dornauer is not present, he is not coming later, he is not coming at all - because he is in Vienna. Top candidate Selma Yildirim, LA Eva Pawlata - it looks as if she had to put on her smile - and LA Rene Zumtobel are holding the fort. "We are bitterly disappointed nationwide, the result makes me think. We will discuss how to proceed in the federal party executive. I am satisfied across Tyrol. The important thing is that we have achieved our election goal of winning back the second mandate," summarizes Yildirim.