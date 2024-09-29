Attack against professional: “That’s the lowest drawer”

"That's the bottom drawer"

Stephan Effenberg, who was also on the show, had strong words and lashed out at Wolfsburg's Arnold. After the duel, he had dropped to the ground, even though he had actually hit his opponent. "That's very weak from Maxi Arnold," said Effenberg and defended the referee: "Unfortunately, that's what makes things so difficult for the referees, because they're deceiving him." The referee then has to decide in a matter of seconds. Jablonski admitted the mistake. "But the game that some players then play in the duels is bottom drawer," said Effenberg.