The results of the National Council elections in detail

Which majorities will work out?

In line with the shift in the vote market, the distribution of seats in the National Council is also being shaken up. Five years ago, the ÖVP still had three mathematical partners for a two-party coalition with the SPÖ, FPÖ and Greens, but the current election results have made this much trickier, especially as all other parties have ruled out cooperation with the FPÖ under chairman Herbert Kickl.