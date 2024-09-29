From federal to municipal level
The results of the National Council elections in detail
Austria has voted. After a full five-year legislative period, the composition of the new National Council was determined on Sunday, and for the first time in the history of the Second Republic, the first-placed candidate is neither ÖVP nor SPÖ. You can find all the results in detail here.
The polls predicted it: There is nothing left of the ÖVP's huge lead in 2019, the Freedom Party is storming to first place. The SPÖ slipped to third place nationwide for the first time, followed by the NEOS and the Greens.
Which majorities will work out?
In line with the shift in the vote market, the distribution of seats in the National Council is also being shaken up. Five years ago, the ÖVP still had three mathematical partners for a two-party coalition with the SPÖ, FPÖ and Greens, but the current election results have made this much trickier, especially as all other parties have ruled out cooperation with the FPÖ under chairman Herbert Kickl.
First reliable figures from the municipalities
Due to an amendment to the law, the provisional final result including the postal vote forecast is not expected until around 11 p.m. this time, as the majority of polling cards will be counted on Sunday for the first time. At municipal level, final results are available much earlier across Austria:
The final results are also gradually trickling in from the districts:
Red-black slide
Over the course of time since 1945, the dramatic shifts in the domestic party landscape have become clear. In the case of the SPÖ and ÖVP, one can no longer speak of major parties; the FPÖ has overtaken them. The former minor parties, the Greens and NEOS, are also taking a big slice of the electoral pie.
According to observers and also the political protagonists, the election campaign was relatively fair, with the flood disaster in the middle of the hot phase providing for a low-foaming undertone in the numerous debates and duels. However, the trend of an FPÖ triumph, which had been apparent in the polls for months, had not changed by election day.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
