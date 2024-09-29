Lebanon: Up to one million people could be displaced

Consequences of Nasrallah's killing unclear

It is unclear what consequences the killing of Nasrallah will have for Lebanon. In the areas under its control, Hezbollah acts as a state in its own right and is responsible for infrastructure, healthcare facilities, schools and youth programs. It is also an influential political party and provides ministers. It acts like a state within a state. According to surveys, however, comparatively few people in the country support it, with around 30 percent of the population rejecting Hezbollah.