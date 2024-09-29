5 reasons why Styria is in the spotlight today

It is now nine years since thousands of migrants were stranded daily at the Styrian-Slovenian border in Spielfeld. The state lost control for a while. The images from back then still have an impact today, especially in the southern Styrian wine-growing region, otherwise known and loved throughout Austria as a tourist destination. Since the events of 2015 and 2016, the FPÖ has performed particularly well here. If this is the case again this time, it could be interpreted as evidence of how persistently the issue of migration concerns the population - and influences their voting decisions.